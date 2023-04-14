Advertisement
Mixed injury news for Arsenal

Apr 14, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Mixed injury news for Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that France defender William Saliba will miss Sunday's Premier League clash at West Ham.

There's better news for striker Eddie Nketiah, who is fit and ready to play

