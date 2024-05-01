Minors Beat Cork

The Kerry Minors had 12points to 1-7 win over Cork in the Munster Qtr Final last night
They'll play Tipperary in next week's Semi Final.
Manager Wayne Quillinan spoke after to Tim Moynihan
