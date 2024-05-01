Advertisement
Sport

Minors Beat Cork

May 1, 2024 10:12 By radiokerrysport
Minors Beat Cork
Share this article

The Kerry Minors had 12points to 1-7 win over Cork in the Munster Qtr Final last night

They'll play Tipperary in next week's Semi Final.

Manager Wayne Quillinan spoke after to Tim Moynihan

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tiernan O'Halloran to retire
Advertisement
Everton are seeking the guidance of insolvency advisors.
Drogheda lose red card appeal
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 1,050 marriages in Kerry last year
Street furniture licence fees for outdoor dining waived for the rest of 2024
Tiernan O'Halloran to retire
Everton are seeking the guidance of insolvency advisors.
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus