Tipperary’s minor hurlers helped lift the gloom over the county last night.

Second half goals from Cillian Minogue and Stefan Tobin saw Tipp win the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling title.

James Woodlock’s side were 2-17 to 16-point winners over reigning All Ireland champions Clare at the Gaelic Grounds.

Longford claimed just a fifth ever Leinster Minor football title for the county last night.

They beat Dublin 15-points to 1-10 after extra-time in Tullamore.