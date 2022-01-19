Minister of state for Sport 'positive' events will return to full capacity in coming weeks

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers is 'positive' and 'optimistic' that sporting events will be played in front of full crowds in the coming weeks.

The Government are expected to lift current restrictions which are set at 5 thousand outdoors or 50 percent capacity below that.

This will impact positively on the Dublin versus Armagh National Football League game at Croke Park on Saturday week and the Six Nations match between Ireland and Wales on February 5th.

Horse racing won't be treated any differently to other sports, with their hospitality capabilities to mirror the general industry.

Chambers is seeking greater compliance from sporting organisations around the use of masks.

And he feels it's time for action on getting fans back.