Michaela Walsh is a win away from Olympic qualification.

The Belfast featherweight beat Aysen Taskin to advance to the European Games quarter-finals.

Daina Moorehouse is through to the light-flyweight quarter-finals in Krakow, following a majority decision win over Ukraine’s Tetiana Kob

Still to come, Aoife O’Rourke takes on Cindy Ngambu of the refugee team in the last-16 of the middleweight division.