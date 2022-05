Men's top seed Novak Djokovic is through to the last 16 at the French Open.

The Serb was a straight sets winner over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene at Roland Garros.

13-time champion Rafa Nadal is two sets to love up against his Dutch opponent, Botic van de Zandschulp.

In the women's singles, former world number one Victoria Azarenka is one set up against Jil Belen Teichmann.