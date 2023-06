Meath have won the Christy Ring Cup following 1-21 to 1-15 win over Derry at Croke Park.

The Royal County have also secured promotion to the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.

A pair of hurling finals are down for decision in Semple Stadium.

Advertisement

Clare and Galway contest the All-Ireland Minor Hurling final from 1 o'clock.

The U20 decider pits Cork against Offaly from 3 o'clock.