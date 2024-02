Mona McSharry has qualified for tomorrow’s final of the 100-metre breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

The Sligo swimmer was second in her semi-final, and second fastest overall in a time of 1-minute 6-point-1-1 seconds.

Conor Ferguson shaved another 5-hundredths of a second off his personal best in the 100-metre backstroke semi-finals.

However, he was seventh in that semi, and his time was 16-hundredths off Olympic qualification.