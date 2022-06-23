McIroy Looking To Continue Good Form

On the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy tees off for his first round of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut at a-quarter-to-1 Irish time.

Seamus Power then will be out at 10-past-6 this evening.

This tournament comes on the back of the PGA Tour announcing wholesale changes to the tour's structure, schedule and FedEx Cup to dissuade players from joining the breakaway LIV Series.

McIlroy yesterday once again aired his frustrations at players joining LIV and said he's looking forward to this week's action.