Ireland's Rory McIlroy has resigned from the board of the PGA Tour.

Commissioner Jay Monahan says that the four time major winner will step down to 'focus on his game and his family'.

McIlroy has been an outspoken critic of the breakaway LIV golf Tour - which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Five months ago, the PGA Tour announced there would be a merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the P-I-F to unite the game of golf.