McIlroy Starts Well In Atlanta

Aug 25, 2023 10:22 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy Starts Well In Atlanta
Rory McIlroy carded a level par round of 70 on day one of the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

He is 7 under par.

The lead is shared on 10 under par at East Lake by Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley.

Shane Lowry needs a better second round at the Czech Masters if he's to force his way into the thinking of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

He resumes on 1 under par today, as does Padraig Harrington.

John Murphy is best of the Irish on 2 under.

Finland's Sami Valimaki leads on 9 under.

