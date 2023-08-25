McIlroy Starts Well In Atlanta

Rory McIlroy carded a level par round of 70 on day one of the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

He is 7 under par.

The lead is shared on 10 under par at East Lake by Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley.

Advertisement

Shane Lowry needs a better second round at the Czech Masters if he's to force his way into the thinking of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

He resumes on 1 under par today, as does Padraig Harrington.

John Murphy is best of the Irish on 2 under.

Advertisement

Finland's Sami Valimaki leads on 9 under.