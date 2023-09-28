McIlroy Saved Til Last On Day One Of Ryder Cup

The Ryder cup pairings have been announced.
Masters champion Jon Rahm will lead out Team Europe for the third consecutive Ryder Cup tomorrow after being sent to partner Tyrrell Hatton.
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood meanwhile will pair up on the opening day in Rome. They'll play against American duo of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the foursomes.
Shane Lowry goes out alongside debutant Sepp Straka, with the pair facing two-time major champion and Team USA stalwart Rickie Fowler.
Ryder Cup pairings for Friday foursome matches:
0635
Team Europe: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton
Team USA: Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns
0650
Team Europe: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg
Team USA: Brian Harman and Max Homa
0705
Team Europe: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka
Team USA: Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa
0720
Team Europe: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood
Team USA: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay