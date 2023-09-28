McIlroy Saved Til Last On Day One Of Ryder Cup

The Ryder cup pairings have been announced.

Masters champion Jon Rahm will lead out Team Europe for the third consecutive Ryder Cup tomorrow after being sent to partner Tyrrell Hatton.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood meanwhile will pair up on the opening day in Rome. They'll play against American duo of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the foursomes.

Shane Lowry goes out alongside debutant Sepp Straka, with the pair facing two-time major champion and Team USA stalwart Rickie Fowler.

Ryder Cup pairings for Friday foursome matches:

0635

Team Europe: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

Team USA: Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

0650

Team Europe: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg

Team USA: Brian Harman and Max Homa

0705

Team Europe: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka

Team USA: Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

0720

Team Europe: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

Team USA: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay