Rory McIlroy holds a two shot lead at the halfway stage of the Dubai Invitational.

The County Down star carded a one under par second round of 70, which could have been much lower but for a quadruple bogey he took at the 8th hole.

McIlroy is 10 under par for the tournament.

Yannik Paul and Jeff Winther are next on 8 under.

Tom McKibbin is 2 under par.