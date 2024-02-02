McIlroy in a tie for 39th

On one-under-par, Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 39th after the opening round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.
Seamus Power is a shot further back, with Belgium's Thomas Detry out in front on nine-under-par.
