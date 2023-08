18-million dollars is up for grabs for the winner of the PGA Tour's Tour Championship, which gets underway at East Lake in Atlanta today.

Rory McIlroy has changed his putter as he attempts to defend his FedEx Cup title.

He's in the penultimate group out this evening - teeing off at ten-to-7 Irish time.

Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and John Murphy are all in the field for the Czech Masters today.