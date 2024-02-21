Advertisement
Sport

McFarland To Leave Ulster

Feb 21, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrysport
McFarland To Leave Ulster
Share this article

The Irish Independent are reporting Ulster coach Dan McFarland is to step down after almost six seasons in charge.

Ulster were knocked out of the Champions Cup and face Montpellier in the Challenge Cup last 16 in April.

They currently stand 8th in the URC.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the fitness of back row forward Caelan Doris and full back Hugo Keenan will be on the mind of Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales in Dublin.

Both players sat out training yesterday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Radcliffe Looking To Get Man Utd Back On Track
Advertisement
Champions League Continues Tonight
City Back Within A Point Of Liverpool
Advertisement

Recommended

Radcliffe Looking To Get Man Utd Back On Track
Revenue can't comment on possible operation in Kenmare
Champions League Continues Tonight
City Back Within A Point Of Liverpool
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus