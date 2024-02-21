McFarland To Leave Ulster

The Irish Independent are reporting Ulster coach Dan McFarland is to step down after almost six seasons in charge.

Ulster were knocked out of the Champions Cup and face Montpellier in the Challenge Cup last 16 in April.

They currently stand 8th in the URC.

Meanwhile, the fitness of back row forward Caelan Doris and full back Hugo Keenan will be on the mind of Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales in Dublin.

Both players sat out training yesterday.