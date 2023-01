Former Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy says he feared his time in management might have been over before being appointed Blackpool boss.

He has taken the job at Bloomfield Road, tasked with trying to keep the relegation threatened club in the EFL Championship.

At 63 he's the oldest manager in the division.

McCarthy was out of work for over two years and missed out on numerous vacancies.

He says it's good to be back in the game.