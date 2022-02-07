Advertisement
Sport

McCarthy out for remainder of AFLW season

Feb 7, 2022 07:02 By radiokerrysport
Aisling McCarthy has been ruled out of the remainder of the AFLW season.

The Tipperary native suffered a fractured wrist while playing for the West Coast Eagles against Geelong on Friday.

