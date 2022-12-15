Advertisement
Sport

Mbappé Versus Messi As France Look To Reclaim The World Cup

Dec 15, 2022 13:12 By brendan
Mbappé Versus Messi As France Look To Reclaim The World Cup Mbappé Versus Messi As France Look To Reclaim The World Cup
Share this article

UEFA and FIFA have won legal support for their handling of controversial plans for a breakaway European Super League.

The EU’s Court of Justice says the decision by football’s governing bodies to block the new competition was compatible with law.

12 teams threatened to separate from their domestic leagues last year - but made a u-turn after a fierce backlash from fans.
+++
France are one game away from retaining the World Cup title.

Advertisement

They accounted for Morocco in last night's semi-final thanks to a 2-nil win - and will face Argentina in Sunday's final.

Former Ireland international Damien Delaney believes Antoine Griezmann has been central to France's progress in Qatar.

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was full of praise for Morocco after last night's match.

France will play Argentina on Sunday as they attempt to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus