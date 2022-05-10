Advertisement
Sport

Mayo strawweight latest Irish boxer in action at Women’s World Championships

May 10, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
Mayo strawweight Shannon Sweeney is the latest Irish boxer between the ropes today at the Women’s World Championships.

She faces Aldana Florencia Lopez of Argentina for a place in the last-16.

