Mayo strawweight latest Irish boxer in action at Women’s World Championships

Mayo strawweight Shannon Sweeney is the latest Irish boxer between the ropes today at the Women’s World Championships.
She faces Aldana Florencia Lopez of Argentina for a place in the last-16.
