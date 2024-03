Sharlene Mawdsley was cruelly denied a place in the 400-metre final at the World Indoor Championships.

She had placed third in her semi-final last night in Glasgow.

However, Austria appealed on the grounds that Mawdsley had obstructed Susanne Gogl-Walli as they entered the final turn.

Mawdsley was disqualified, and a counter-appeal from Ireland was unsuccessful.

Tonight, Roisin Flanagan goes in the 3000-metres final.