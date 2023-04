The Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield has been confirmed as the venue for Kerry's next outing in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Kerry will be away to Kildare at 1 on Saturday.

Match referee will be Caymon Flynn of Westmeath.

Meanwhile, Kerry's Shane Conway is one of the GAA.ie Hurler of the Week nominees following his display against Carlow yesterday.

He's also on the team of the week, as is fellow Kerry player Paudie O'Connor.