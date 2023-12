Newry’s Páirc Esler will host the All Ireland Club Football semi-final meeting of Glen and reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes.

Castlehaven and St. Brigid’s will play their semi at FBD Semple Stadium.

Both games will be played on Saturday January 7th, with a 1.45 start in Thurles, and 3.45 in Newry.