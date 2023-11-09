Manchester United's Champions League status in danger

Manchester United endured yet more embarrassment last night, going down 4-3 away to Copenhagen in the Champions League.

The result leaves Erik Ten Hag's side bottom of Group A, with games against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich to come.

United were 2-nil up when Marcus Rashford was sent off, and the manager feels they were unlucky.



Bayern advanced to the last-16 with two games to spare - Harry Kane scoring twice in a 2-1 defeat of Galatasaray.

Arsenal's 2-nil win at home to Sevilla (pr: Sev-vee-ya) may have come at a cost.

Bukayo Saka limped off after scoring the second in the Group B contest.

But boss Mikel Arteta says experienced midfielder Jorginho was his man of the match.



Elsewhere last night, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Inter all booked their knockout places with two games to spare

Liverpool could wrap up a last-16 place in the Europa League this evening.

They need to win away to Toulouse, and hope Union S-G drop points away to LASK.

Both of those games kick-off at 5.45.

Brighton are in Amsterdam, hoping to complete the double against Ajax (pr: Eye-ax) in Group B.

That game starts at a quarter to six.

West Ham will look to atone for last weekï¿½s defeat in Greece when they take on Olympiakos in Group A from 8pm.

At the same time, Rangers play Sparta Prague in Group C.

In Group E of the Conference League, Aston Villa play host to A-Z and Aberdeen are away to PAOK in Group G.