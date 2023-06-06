Manchester United winger accused of domestic violence

Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend.

Gabriela Cavallin filed a report with police in Sao Paulo yesterday.

She alleges four separate incidents took place, one of which resulted in her being attended to by Manchester United doctors.

Advertisement

=====

Paolo Maldini has been sacked as AC Milan’s sporting director.

It’s a position he’s held for nearly five years, and he helped them win the Serie A title for the first time in eleven seasons last year.