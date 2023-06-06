Advertisement
Manchester United winger accused of domestic violence

Jun 6, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend.

Gabriela Cavallin filed a report with police in Sao Paulo yesterday.

She alleges four separate incidents took place, one of which resulted in her being attended to by Manchester United doctors.

Paolo Maldini has been sacked as AC Milan’s sporting director.

It’s a position he’s held for nearly five years, and he helped them win the Serie A title for the first time in eleven seasons last year.

