Manchester United winger accused of domestic violence

Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend.
Gabriela Cavallin filed a report with police in Sao Paulo yesterday.
She alleges four separate incidents took place, one of which resulted in her being attended to by Manchester United doctors.
=====
Paolo Maldini has been sacked as AC Milan’s sporting director.
It’s a position he’s held for nearly five years, and he helped them win the Serie A title for the first time in eleven seasons last year.