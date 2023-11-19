Advertisement
Sport

Manchester derby in Women’s Super League today

Nov 19, 2023 09:28 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal are looking to close the gap on Chelsea at the top of the WSL this afternoon.

Katie McCabe's side take on Brighton at 2pm knowing a win would take them to within 3 points of the league leaders.

Before that, Everton play host to Bristol City at 1pm.

It's a 3pm start in the game between Leicester City and Tottenham while West Ham v Aston Villa kicks off at the same time.

It's a Manchester Derby to finish off the day with Manchester United playing host to Manchester City at 4:30pm.

