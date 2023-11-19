Manchester derby in Women’s Super League today

Arsenal are looking to close the gap on Chelsea at the top of the WSL this afternoon.

Katie McCabe's side take on Brighton at 2pm knowing a win would take them to within 3 points of the league leaders.

Before that, Everton play host to Bristol City at 1pm.

It's a 3pm start in the game between Leicester City and Tottenham while West Ham v Aston Villa kicks off at the same time.

It's a Manchester Derby to finish off the day with Manchester United playing host to Manchester City at 4:30pm.