Manchester City 100% Season Start On The Line

Aug 27, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City 100% Season Start On The Line
Champions Manchester City put their 100 percent start to the new Premier League season on the line this afternoon.

They go to Bramall Lane to take on newly promoted Sheffield United who are still looking for their first points of this campaign.

Kick-off is at 2-o'clock.

At the same time Burnley host Aston Villa at Turf Moor.

Then in the main game of the day Newcastle United welcome Liverpool to St. James' Park where action gets underway at half-past-4.

In the EFL Championship, it's Watford against Blackburn Rovers from 12 midday at Vicarage Road.

