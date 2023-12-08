Managers look forward to AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final

Tomorrow gives Listowel the chance to become provincial champions.
The AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final sees them take on Kilmurry at 1.30 in Mallow.
Listowel manager Enda Murphy
Advertisement
Kilmurry manager Cormac Linehan
Tomorrow gives Listowel the chance to become provincial champions.
The AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final sees them take on Kilmurry at 1.30 in Mallow.
Listowel manager Enda Murphy
Kilmurry manager Cormac Linehan
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus