Sport

Managers look forward to AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final

Dec 8, 2023 13:00 By radiokerrysport
Managers look forward to AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final
Tomorrow gives Listowel the chance to become provincial champions.

The AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final sees them take on Kilmurry at 1.30 in Mallow.

Listowel manager Enda Murphy

Kilmurry manager Cormac Linehan

