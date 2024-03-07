Advertisement
Man City Win As Liverpool In Action Tonight

Mar 7, 2024 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Holders Manchester City are into the Champions League quarter-finals for a seventh consecutive season.

The defending champions are through to the quarter-finals for the seventh year in a row after a 6-2 aggregate win against Copenhagen.

With Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also in the last-8, Guardiola says there's plenty to worry about.

All four British sides in last-16 action tonight in the Europa League are away from home.

Brighton face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Mo Salah is poised to return from injury for Liverpool tonight.

The Egyptian is available for selection for the Europa League last 16 meeting with Sparta Prague in Czechia.

West Ham are in Germany to face Freiburg.

And Rangers are away to Benfica.

In the Conference League this evening, Aston Villa are in Amsterdam to take on Ajax (pr: Eye-Ax).

And Robbie Keane takes charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv away to Olympiakos.

Yesterday saw 67 TDs and Senators call on UEFA and FIFA to expel Israeli teams from their competitions due to the attacks in Gaza.

