Man City Out Of League Cup

For the first time in five years, there will be a new Carabao Cup champion this season.

That's after West Ham knocked holders Manchester City out in the last 16 last night.

The Hammers beat Pep Guardiola's side 5-3 on penalties at the London Stadium.

it's the latest big result for the London club - who're enjoying a successful season in the Premier League and Europa League too.

Coach Stuart Pearce says manager David Moyes deserves a lot of praise for the direction they're heading in as a team.

England midfielder Phil Foden missed the crucial spot kick for City

Manager Pep Guardiola says Foden will get over the disappointment.

Lucas Moura scored the winner for Tottenham as they booked their place in the League Cup quarter-finals with a 1-nil victory at Burnley last night.

After losing their previous two games, the win was welcomed by manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he was happy with his team's performance.

Elsewhere, Liverpool booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 away win over Preston.

Leicester City beat Brighton 4-2 on penalties at the King Power Stadium.

And Brentford defeated Stoke 2-1,

Meanwhile, Celtic won 3-1 away to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

They have moved within 2 points of Rangers, who drew 2-2 with Aberdeen.