Advertisement
Sport

Man City host Liverpool as League resumes

Nov 25, 2023 09:50 By radiokerrysport
Man City host Liverpool as League resumes
Share this article

The top two meet in the Premier League this lunchtime.

Leaders Manchester City host Liverpool from 12.30 - with just one point separating the sides ahead of kick-off.

Five games kick get underway at 3pm, with Newcastle's meeting with Chelsea at St James' Park the pick of the bunch.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Burnley face West Ham, Luton take on Crystal Palace, Brighton go to Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United face Bournemouth.

The evening kick-off is an all-London affair between Brentford and Arsenal from half five.

==

Advertisement

Celtic could move 11 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership today.

The Hoops welcome Motherwell to Parkhead at 3pm - with their Glasgow rivals not in action until tomorrow.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

South Kerry honours up for grabs today
Advertisement
Listowel aiming for Munster final spot
Kerry confirm departure of CEO
Advertisement

Recommended

41 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry
Kerry confirm departure of CEO
South Kerry honours up for grabs today
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus