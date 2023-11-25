Man City host Liverpool as League resumes

The top two meet in the Premier League this lunchtime.

Leaders Manchester City host Liverpool from 12.30 - with just one point separating the sides ahead of kick-off.

Five games kick get underway at 3pm, with Newcastle's meeting with Chelsea at St James' Park the pick of the bunch.

Elsewhere, Burnley face West Ham, Luton take on Crystal Palace, Brighton go to Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United face Bournemouth.

The evening kick-off is an all-London affair between Brentford and Arsenal from half five.

Celtic could move 11 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership today.

The Hoops welcome Motherwell to Parkhead at 3pm - with their Glasgow rivals not in action until tomorrow.