Man City first into Cup final; Arsenal go top of League

Defending FA Cup champions Manchester City defeated Chelsea by one goal to nil thanks to a Bernardo Silva strike six minutes from time.

There's the potential for an upset in the other last-four tie this afternoon as Coventry take on Manchester United at 3.30.

The Championship side are managed by former United player Mark Robins.

Arsenal reignited their Premier League title hopes with a 2-nil victory at Wolves.

Goals from Leandro Trossard and captain Martin Odegaard secured them the success, with them now a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Luton missed the chance to move out of the relegation places.

They were thrashed 5-1 by Brentford at Kenilworth Road.

Burnley boosted their survival hopes with a 4-1 victory over bottom team Sheffield United.

They're now just three points off safety.

Liverpool look to get their title challenge back on track when they head to Fulham this afternoon.

Crystal Palace, who beat the Merseysiders last time out, host a West Ham side recovering from their European exit on Thursday night.

Aston Villa continue their top four push against Bournemouth, while relegation battlers Everton and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head at Goodison Park.

((Eve v N For starts 1330, Ful v Liv 1630, others 1500))