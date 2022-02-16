Man City breeze past Sporting Lisbon in first leg of last-16

Manchester City hammered Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Portugal last night.

Bernardo Silva scored twice, while Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling were also on the mark for Pep Guardiola's side.

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappé scored an incredible injury-time winner as PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in Paris.

Advertisement

That was after Lionel Messi failed to put away a penalty after an hour.

Tonight, Liverpool are away to Inter Milan in the first leg of their last 16 encounter.

Jordan Henderson has shaken off a gash to the knee and has travelled to Italy, while Luis Diaz could make his European debut for the Reds.

Advertisement

Kick-off at the San Siro is at 8-o'clock.

While at the same time Austria's RB Salzburg host 2020 champions Bayern Munich.