It's finished Manchester City 1 Liverpool 1 in the Premier League's lunchtime game.

Erling Haaland took advantage of a poor kickout from Alisson to open the scoring for the league leaders.

Trent Alexander Arnold rescued a point for the visitors in the second half.

That result leaves City top of the league, one point ahead of the Reds but Arsenal can move to the summit with victory over Brentford this evening.

They kick off at 5:30pm.