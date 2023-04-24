Advertisement
Maguire ties for 23rd at Chevron Championship

Apr 24, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Maguire ties for 23rd at Chevron Championship
Leona Maguire finished in a tie for 23rd at the Chevron Championship in Texas last night.

The Cavan native ended the week on level par.

Lilia Vu took the title in a play-off, having finished on ten-under-par alongside Angel Yin.

