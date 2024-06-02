Another new signing for Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney

Megan Ormiston has signed for Women’s Super League side Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney.

Ormiston is the second signing following the capture of point guard Gracen Kerr.

Ormiston is a native of Murietta, a city in California and graduated from the University of Nevada in 2023.

In that season she started all 31 games and led the team in both field goals and field goal percentages.

At 6ft 3 inches she can play in both the four and five position where your height can be utilised.

In her high school years she set a school record 23 rebounds twice while she averaged ten points per game in her final season in Nevada.

Listing Breanna Stewart and LeBron James as her heroes , it is hoped that her combination with the aforementioned Kerr will help St Pauls hit the ground running in the upper echelons of Womens Basketball.