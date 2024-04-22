Lyons Motorgroup Circuit of Munster Rally returns for 2024

The countdown is on to the return of the Circuit of Munster rally to county Limerick.

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the event on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

On a by-annual rotation, Limerick Motor Club are counting down the days until the return of our flagship event, which is sure to attract a large field of entries across every category. The rally is Round 4 of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship series, action amongst the top R5 competitors in the country should reach fever pitch on the Limerick laneways. The rally is also a counting round to the Top Part West Coast Championship and the ACE signs Southern 4 Championship

Lyons Motorgroup are once again the flagship sponsors of the Circuit of Munster Rally. Main dealers in Limerick for Ford, BYD, Jaguar and Land Rover, The Lyons family are steeped in motorsport history, and we are once again delighted to have them on board as title sponsors for the event. Not only are Lyons Motorgroup the title sponsors for the event, they are also the host of Rally HQ, mechanical and document scrutiny as well as hosting the service park in the heart of Limerick city.

As a round of the National Championship, the Lyons Motorgroup Circuit of Munster rally will once again adopt a 3x3 style stage format. This will optimise the stage mileage for competitors while keeping road mileage to a minimum for easy recce for the competing crews. Three services across the day will also give spectators the best possible chance of seeing the cars and crews up close on the day.

As was the case in 2022, Kieran Ambrose is once again the rally Clerk of the Course for the 2024 edition of the event. Speaking on the opening of the rally entries, Kieran Ambrose said “I am delighted to once again be running this great event in Limerick. Along with a dedicated team, we hope to run a thrilling event for both crews and spectators alike. Having the rally based out of Limerick city is great and something as a club we are really looking forward to seeing again. The event is kept as cost-effective as possible, with maximised stage mileage and limited road mileage across the day’s running. Entries are now open, and I look forward to welcoming everyone to Limerick in a few weeks’ time”.

Entries for the event are now open online via the Shannon Sport website (https://www.shannonsportsit.ie/evo/Login). Further information and updates for the event will be available on the official Lyons of Limerick Circuit of Munster Facebook page as well as on the online ‘Sportity’ noticeboard.