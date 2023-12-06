Luton Lose Out In 97th Minute

There was late heartbreak for Luton in the Premier League last night.

They'd come from behind to lead 3-2 at home to Arsenal.

But Kai Havertz levelled for the visitors, and Declan Rice made it 4-3 to Arsenal in the seventh minute of added time.

The win moves Arsenal five-points clear at the top of the table as they bid to win the title for the first time in 20 years.

Their manager Mikel Arteta is thrilled.

Burnley remain in the relegation zone following a 1-nil defeat last night away to Wolves.

Hwang Hee Chan's eighth goal of the season settled matters at Molineux.

Tonight,

Chris Wilder's first assignment as Sheffield United boss is to oversee the visit of Liverpool to Bramall Lane in the Premier League tonight.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa welcome champions Manchester City to Villa Park,

Manchester United play Chelsea,

Brighton take on Brentford,

Crystal Palace host Bournemouth,

And Fulham face Nottingham Forest.