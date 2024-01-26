Lowry through; Meadow on one-under-par

Shane Lowry is through to the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, despite a second round of one-over 73 in California.

On five-under-par, he's in a tie for 32nd - seven shots off leader Stephen Jaeger.

Seamus Power missed the cut after finishing on level par.

Stephanie Meadow will go into tonight's second round at the Drive on Championship on one-under-par.

Leona Maguire is three shots further back on two-over.

Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko share the lead on six-under-par.