Shane Lowry is three off the lead at the halfway stage of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

His second round of 70 leaves the Offaly golfer on 7-under par.

Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington both shot 73’s today, and will go into the weekend on 5-under and 3-under par respectively.

Italian duo Francesco Molinari and Guido Migliozzi lead on 10-under.