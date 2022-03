Shane Lowry's challenge for the Players Championship title failed to materialise in last night's final round.

The Offaly native carded a level-par 72 to finish in a tie for 13th on six-under.

Australian Cameron Smith took victory on 13-under - one shot clear of Anirban Lahiri in second.

Seamus Power and Rory McIlroy both finished on three-under-par.