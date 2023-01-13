Lowry among first out at Hero Cup

Shane Lowry is among the first out at the inaugural Hero Cup this morning.

The former Open champion partners the Great Britain and Ireland captain Tommy Fleetwood in this morning's fourballs.

They take on the European tandem of Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren.

Seamus Power is in the last match out this morning, partnering Robert MacIntyre against Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk.

Three players are tied at the top after day one of the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Jordan Spieth, Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery all lie on 6 under par.