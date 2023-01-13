Advertisement
Sport

Lowry among first out at Hero Cup

Jan 13, 2023 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Lowry among first out at Hero Cup Lowry among first out at Hero Cup
Share this article

Shane Lowry is among the first out at the inaugural Hero Cup this morning.

The former Open champion partners the Great Britain and Ireland captain Tommy Fleetwood in this morning's fourballs.

They take on the European tandem of Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren.

Advertisement

Seamus Power is in the last match out this morning, partnering Robert MacIntyre against Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk.

Three players are tied at the top after day one of the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Jordan Spieth, Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery all lie on 6 under par.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus