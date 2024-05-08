MEP Billy Kelleher claims Energy Minister 'playing fast and loose' with Ireland's economic offering

An MEP representing Kerry, claims the Energy Minister is 'playing fast and loose' with Ireland’s economic offering to foreign investors, and its reputation as a place to do business.

Billy Kelleher says this is due to his 'laissez faire' approach to energy.

The Fianna Fail MEP was responding to comments made by the Amazon CEO about data centre curbs threatening Irish jobs and investment.

This follows on from concerns raised by other State agencies and private companies.

MEP Kelleher said despite all plans, energy usage will continue to increase in Ireland and the only choice is to put in place the systems to ensure energy produced is carbo-free or renewable.