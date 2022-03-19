Advertisement
Sport

Lowry 9 shots off the lead

Mar 19, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Shane Lowry will get his third round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship underway from 5-under-par today.

The Offaly native is 9 shots off leader Matthew NeSmith of the United States who is on 14-under.

