Local Soccer Results and Fixtures

Feb 29, 2024

Feb 29, 2024 10:22 By radiokerrysport
Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Last Night Killarney Celtic U13 Boy’s were crowned U13 Division 1 Champions this evening with a 3-0 win over Tralee Dynamos and took the first silverware of the year.

Goals from Noah Brosnan, Sean Doyle and Cillian Scannell saw Celtic take the spoils. Cillian Scannell also took the Man Of The Match accolade
===============================
Tonight,

U14 Girl’s Regional Semi-Final
MEK Galaxy v Newcastlewest Town (Hanley Park, Clounreask) 7.30pm

U13 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit A v Castleisland B (Ardfert Astro) 7pm

