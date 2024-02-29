Local Soccer Results and Fixtures

Last Night Killarney Celtic U13 Boy’s were crowned U13 Division 1 Champions this evening with a 3-0 win over Tralee Dynamos and took the first silverware of the year.

Goals from Noah Brosnan, Sean Doyle and Cillian Scannell saw Celtic take the spoils. Cillian Scannell also took the Man Of The Match accolade

===============================

Tonight,

U14 Girl’s Regional Semi-Final

MEK Galaxy v Newcastlewest Town (Hanley Park, Clounreask) 7.30pm

Advertisement

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Fenit A v Castleisland B (Ardfert Astro) 7pm