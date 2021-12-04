Advertisement
Local derby tomorrow in Relegation Play-off

Dec 4, 2021 15:12 By radiokerrysport
Local rivals Killarney Legion and Dr. Crokes clash tomorrow in the County Senior Football Championship Relegation Play-off.

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney hosts the encounter at noon.

Crokes selector Jamie Doolan

