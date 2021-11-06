Advertisement
Local Basketball Fixtures

Nov 6, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Local Basketball Fixtures
Action continues for Kerry sides in National Basketball action tonight

Garveys Tralee Warriors are away to NUIG Maree, previewing is Alan Cantwell

Also in the Mens Superleague, Team 360 Financial Killorglin are away to C&S Neptune.

In Mens Division 1, Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney are away to WIT Vikings, Enda Walshe looks ahead

Killarney Cougars v Limerick Celtics, which was due to take place this evening has been postponed

Meanwhile, Team Garveys St Marys are also away in Waterford, looking ahead is Liz Galwey

