Local Badminton Fixtures

Lee Strand Mixed League Fixtures
Wednesday February 7th
Division 2 Listowel V Killarney 8.15pm
Division 3 Tralee V Moyvane 8.30pm
Friday February 9th
Division 4 Killarney V Tralee 8.15pm
Ballyheigue's Patrick Corridon Memorial Tournament 2024
This coming Sunday, February 11th, sees the eagerly awaited Patrick Corridon Memorial Badminton Tournament in the Ballyheigue Community Centre, Sandhill, Ballyheigue. Patrick was an integral part of Kerry Badminton along with being involved in many other sports throughout the county.
This year's tournament is kindly sponsored by GOCON Firestopping Services, Flahives Bar Ballyheigue and Margaret Gilbert Life & Parent Coaching.
Entries need to be registered with club secretaries by this Wednesday (7/2/24) and details of the start times are below.
Division 5 10.30am
Division 4 12:30pm
Division 3 2:30pm