Liverpool Win, Spur Draw In Champions League

Oct 5, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes last night's win over Rangers in the Champions League could be a turning point in their season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah scored the goals in a 2-nil win at Anfield.

It leaves Liverpool second in Group A - with Napoli out in front after their 6-1 hammering of Ajax (pr: eye-ax).

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has urged his side to be more clinical if they want to enjoy a successful season.

They failed to capitalise on a number of chances in a goalless draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League last night.

This evening, Celtic are in Germany seeking a first win in Group F.

The Scottish champions take on RB Leipzig from 5.45.

Elsewhere in that group, Real Madrid host Shakhtar Donetsk from 8.

Manchester City have a one hundred per cent start to build upon in Group G with Copenhagen visiting the Etihad.

And Chelsea start the night bottom of Group E as they welcome A-C Milan to Stamford Bridge.

