Advertisement
Sport

Liverpool go top of Premier League

Apr 2, 2022 14:04 By radiokerrynews
Liverpool go top of Premier League Liverpool go top of Premier League
Share this article

Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League, for a short time at least, following a 2-nil home victory over Watford.

Champions Manchester City will move back above the Merseysiders if they beat Burnley this afternoon.

Among the other 3 o'clock kick-offs, Chelsea host Brentford, Leeds aim for a third successive win when they take on Southampton, and Aston Villa go to Wolves in a west Midlands derby.

Advertisement

Bottom side Norwich are at Brighton.

Manchester United will go a point off fourth if they triumph over Leicester in the evening kick-off.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus