Liverpool go top of Premier League

Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League, for a short time at least, following a 2-nil home victory over Watford.

Champions Manchester City will move back above the Merseysiders if they beat Burnley this afternoon.

Among the other 3 o'clock kick-offs, Chelsea host Brentford, Leeds aim for a third successive win when they take on Southampton, and Aston Villa go to Wolves in a west Midlands derby.

Bottom side Norwich are at Brighton.

Manchester United will go a point off fourth if they triumph over Leicester in the evening kick-off.